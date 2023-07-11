Tuesday, July 11, 2023
BHI Provides $65.3M Construction Loan for Queens Multifamily Project

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — BHI, a full-service commercial bank that is the U.S. division of Israel’s Bank Hapoalim, has provided a $65.3 million construction loan for a 121-unit multifamily project that will be located in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens. The nine-story, waterfront building will include two retail spaces, a community center and onsite parking. The borrower and developer is NuVerse Advisors LLC. Units will come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Construction is expected to last about 30 months, putting the project on track for a late 2025 or early 2026 delivery.

