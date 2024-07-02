Tuesday, July 2, 2024
BHI Provides $95M Construction Loan for Brooklyn Multifamily Project

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — BHI, a full-service commercial bank that is the U.S. division of Israel’s Bank Hapoalim, has provided a $95 million construction loan for a 226-unit multifamily project in Brooklyn. The site at 2359 Bedford Ave. is located in the Flatbush neighborhood, and the development will house 72 studios, 86 one-bedroom units and 68 two-bedroom units, as well as 23,000 square feet of commercial and storage space. Thirty percent of residences will be set aside as affordable housing. Specific income restrictions on those units were not disclosed. A tentative completion date was also not disclosed. The borrower is a partnership between David Bistricer of Clipper Equity and Anshel Friedman of Nalcorp.

