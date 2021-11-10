BHW Capital Breaks Ground on 239-Unit Park on Napoli Apartments in Houston

HOUSTON — Locally based developer BHW Capital has broken ground on Park on Napoli, a 239-unit multifamily project in northwest Houston. Park on Napoli will offer one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, dog park and a resident clubhouse with coworking space. Houston-based Mucasey & Associates is the project architect, and Blazer Building is the general contractor. Texas Capital Bank provided construction financing. The first units are expected to be available for occupancy in fall 2022, with full completion slated for the first quarter of 2023.