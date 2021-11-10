REBusinessOnline

BHW Capital Breaks Ground on 239-Unit Park on Napoli Apartments in Houston

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Park-on-Napoli-Houston

BHW Capital expects to fully complete Park on Napoli in Houston by the first quarter of 2023.

HOUSTON — Locally based developer BHW Capital has broken ground on Park on Napoli, a 239-unit multifamily project in northwest Houston. Park on Napoli will offer one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, dog park and a resident clubhouse with coworking space. Houston-based Mucasey & Associates is the project architect, and Blazer Building is the general contractor. Texas Capital Bank provided construction financing. The first units are expected to be available for occupancy in fall 2022, with full completion slated for the first quarter of 2023.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  