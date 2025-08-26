BHW Capital Breaks Ground on 288-Unit Multifamily Project in Humble, Texas

HUMBLE, TEXAS — Local developer BHW Capital has broken ground on Clayton at Tour 18, a 288-unit multifamily project that will be located in the northeastern Houston suburb of Humble. The site is adjacent to the Tour 18 golf course. Units will come in one- and two-bedroom formats and will feature stainless steel appliances and built-in workspaces. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, outdoor biergarten, pet park and a putting green. Mucasey & Associates is the project architect, and Blazer Building Southwest is the general contractor. Southside Bank is financing construction, which is expected to be complete in late 2027.