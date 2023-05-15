BHW Capital Completes 239-Unit Park on Napoli Apartments in Northwest Houston

HOUSTON — Houston-based developer BHW Capital has completed Park on Napoli, a 239-unit apartment community on the city’s northwest side. Park on Napoli offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, dog park and a resident clubhouse with coworking space. Houston-based Mucasey & Associates served as the project architect, and Blazer Building served as the general contractor. Texas Capital Bank provided construction financing. Rents start at roughly $1,300 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.