BHW Capital Sells 241-Unit Park at Tour 18 Apartments in Northeast Houston
HOUSTON — Houston-based developer BHW Capital has sold The Park at Tour 18, a 241-unit apartment community located on the city’s northeast side. Units at the property come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans that, according to Apartments.com, range in size from 700 to 1,198 square feet. Amenities include two pools, a fitness center, game room, dog park, indoor and outdoor grilling stations and a conference room. Dallas-based Civitas Capital acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.