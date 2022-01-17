REBusinessOnline

BHW Capital Sells 241-Unit Park at Tour 18 Apartments in Northeast Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Park-at-Tour-18-Houston

Park at Tour 18 in Houston totals 241 units.

HOUSTON — Houston-based developer BHW Capital has sold The Park at Tour 18, a 241-unit apartment community located on the city’s northeast side. Units at the property come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans that, according to Apartments.com, range in size from 700 to 1,198 square feet. Amenities include two pools, a fitness center, game room, dog park, indoor and outdoor grilling stations and a conference room. Dallas-based Civitas Capital acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

