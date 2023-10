SCHAUMBURG, ILL. — Bianco Properties has acquired Schaumburg Plaza, a 61,000-square-foot shopping center in the Chicago suburb of Schaumburg. The sales price and seller were undisclosed. Tenants include Starbucks, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria and Joann Fabrics. Nirav Express Market is set to open later this year. St. Louis-based Bianco focuses on retail and industrial investment opportunities.