Bibliotheca Consolidates Operations with 32,000 SF Industrial Lease in Metro Twin Cities

by Kristin Harlow

LAKE ELMO, MINN. — Bibliotheca, a library technology service company, has signed a long-term lease for 32,000 square feet at I-94 Logistics Center, a new development at 11190 Hudson Blvd. in Lake Elmo near St. Paul. Bibliotheca is the first tenant to move into the 150,000-square-foot property. The lease enables the company to consolidate its shipping and operations into one location. Bibliotheca’s space comprises 10,000 square feet of office space and 22,000 square feet of industrial space. Kevin Salmen and Danny Callahan of Transwestern Real Estate Services represented the tenant. Colliers represented the landlord, Launch Properties.

