Sunday, September 17, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Northlight-Apartments-Sleepy-Hollow
NorthLight Apartments, one of several residential complexes at Edge-on-Hudson, a 70-acre mixed-use project in Sleepy Hollow. At full build-out, the waterfront development will consist of 1,177 townhomes, condos and apartments, a 140-room boutique hotel, 135,000 square feet of retail space and 35,000 square feet of office space,as well as more than 16 acres of new parkland.
DevelopmentMixed-UseNew YorkNortheast

Biddle Real Estate, PCD Provide Updates on 70-Acre Mixed-Use Project in Sleepy Hollow, New York

by Taylor Williams

SLEEPY HOLLOW, N.Y. — A partnership between Biddle Real Estate Ventures and PCD Development has provided updates on Edge-on-Hudson, a 70-acre mixed-use project in Sleepy Hollow, about 30 miles north of New York City. The latest and second phase of the waterfront development will include a 100-unit condo building that will be known as The Daymark, a 90-unit townhome complex by Sun Homes and a new 30,000-square-foot retail space that is preleased to DeCicco & Sons Market. The development team is also working on plans for a medical office building as well as additional parkland and open green space. The first phase of Edge-on-Hudson delivered a mix of condos, townhomes and apartments, the overwhelming majority of which have now been sold or leased.

You may also like

L&L, Oak Row Top Out 12-Story Office Tower...

Glenstar Secures $38.2M Construction Financing for Phase I...

BBX, PCCP to Develop 672,533 SF Logistics Campus...

Halstatt, Tectonic to Construct 614,220 SF Industrial Development...

Joint Venture Breaks Ground on 444-Unit Apartment Community...

Mapletree Begins Renovation of 215,394 SF Office Building...

Rosewood Property Begins Leasing 326-Unit Ludlow Apartments in...

Berkadia Negotiates Sale of 131-Room Hotel in Eatontown,...

Venture One Acquires 61,488 SF Industrial Building in...