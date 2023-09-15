Biddle Real Estate, PCD Provide Updates on 70-Acre Mixed-Use Project in Sleepy Hollow, New York

SLEEPY HOLLOW, N.Y. — A partnership between Biddle Real Estate Ventures and PCD Development has provided updates on Edge-on-Hudson, a 70-acre mixed-use project in Sleepy Hollow, about 30 miles north of New York City. The latest and second phase of the waterfront development will include a 100-unit condo building that will be known as The Daymark, a 90-unit townhome complex by Sun Homes and a new 30,000-square-foot retail space that is preleased to DeCicco & Sons Market. The development team is also working on plans for a medical office building as well as additional parkland and open green space. The first phase of Edge-on-Hudson delivered a mix of condos, townhomes and apartments, the overwhelming majority of which have now been sold or leased.