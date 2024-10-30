Biden Administration Announces $3B Investment in Port Infrastructure

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Biden Administration has announced a $3 billion investment from the Inflation Reduction Act to improve port infrastructure and support an estimated 40,000 “good-paying and union jobs” at 55 ports across 27 states. According to The White House press, U.S. ports employ more than 100,000 union workers.

The initiative, named The Clean Ports Program, is headlined by a $147 million investment for the Maryland Port Administration via grants and awards that will support 2,000 jobs, as well as fund the installation of zero-emission equipment, charging infrastructure and power improvements. Biden made the announcement yesterday at the Port of Baltimore, site of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in March.

The Clean Ports Program is expected to increase the demand for American manufactured electric cargo handling equipment and eliminate more than 3 million metric tons of carbon pollution over the first 10 years of implementation, which is equivalent to 391,220 homes’ energy use for one year. The program will fund new battery-electric and hydrogen-powered cargo handling equipment, drayage trucks, locomotives and vessels, as well as charging/fueling infrastructure and solar power installation.