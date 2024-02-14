Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Big 12 Conference Signs 14,107 SF Office Headquarters Lease in Irving

by Taylor Williams

IRVING, TEXAS — The Big 12 Conference has signed a 14,107-square-foot lease for its new office headquarters in Irving. The collegiate athletic league will relocate from 400 E. John W. Carpenter Freeway to the Williams Square complex this fall. Travis Boothe and Cynthia Cowen of Cushman & Wakefield represented the Big 12 in the lease negotiations. Bill Brokaw and Karch Schreiner of Hillwood Urban internally represented ownership, a partnership between Apollo Global Management, Vanderbilt Office Properties and Hillwood Urban.

