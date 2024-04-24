Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Big Air Trampoline Park Signs 35,311 SF Retail Lease in Metro Houston

by Taylor Williams

CYPRESS, TEXAS — Big Air Trampoline Park has signed a 35,311-square-foot retail lease at Cypress Landing Shopping Center on the northwestern outskirts of Houston. The space formerly housed a Gold’s Gym. Jason Gaines of locally based brokerage firm Sturbridge Commercial Real Estate represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. R.J. Mohindra of FEC Real Estate represented Big Air, which now operates 15 facilities across the country and plans to open another 30. The opening is slated for May.

