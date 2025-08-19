Big Bear Partners Begins Construction on Phase I of 80-Acre Mixed-Use Project in Strawn, Texas

STRAWN, TEXAS — An entity doing business as Big Bear Partners LP has begun construction on Phase I of an 80-acre mixed-use project in Strawn, about 75 miles west of Fort Worth. The larger development will be known as Big Bear Crossing, and the first phase, which will be known as Big Bear Travel Center, will feature hospitality, retail and industrial uses, as well as an RV park and a 12,000-square-foot fueling station. Completion of Phase I is slated for next summer. Avison Young is marketing various parcels of Big Bear Crossing for sale and build-to-suit development opportunities.