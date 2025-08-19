Tuesday, August 19, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Big-Bear-Travel-Center-Sprawn-Texas
The site of Big Bear Crossing, an 80-acre, mixed-use development in Strawn, is located roughly midway between Fort Worth and Abilene at the southeast corner of I-20 and State Highway 16.
DevelopmentMixed-UseTexas

Big Bear Partners Begins Construction on Phase I of 80-Acre Mixed-Use Project in Strawn, Texas

by Taylor Williams

STRAWN, TEXAS — An entity doing business as Big Bear Partners LP has begun construction on Phase I of an 80-acre mixed-use project in Strawn, about 75 miles west of Fort Worth. The larger development will be known as Big Bear Crossing, and the first phase, which will be known as Big Bear Travel Center, will feature hospitality, retail and industrial uses, as well as an RV park and a 12,000-square-foot fueling station. Completion of Phase I is slated for next summer. Avison Young is marketing various parcels of Big Bear Crossing for sale and build-to-suit development opportunities.  

You may also like

Triten Real Estate Acquires 482,523 SF Industrial Portfolio...

Centennial Bank Provides $73M Construction Loan for Elysian...

CBRE Negotiates Sale of 178,594 SF Shopping Center...

Stream Realty Partners Breaks Ground on 35,000 SF...

Partners Brokers Sale of 26,436 SF Sale of...

JLL Arranges $28.5M Construction Financing for 104-Unit Multifamily...

Gantry Secures $11.7M Construction Loan for South Lake...

PREMIER Design + Build Group Breaks Ground on...

Kraus-Anderson Completes $41.8M Expansion of Trillium Woods Retirement...