The nonprofit organization will occupy 8,587 square feet at 130 S. Jefferson St.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metropolitan Chicago Inks New Office Lease

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metropolitan has signed a new office lease to occupy 8,587 square feet on the second floor at 130 S. Jefferson St. in Chicago. The new space will accommodate the nonprofit’s hybrid work model and enable the agency to hold programs, board meetings and community and match events. Phil Geiger of Stream Realty Partners represented the tenant. Commercial real estate firm Madison Rose represented the landlord, R2 Cos.

The Chicago branch of Big Brothers Big Sisters offers mentoring services to 2,000 children and their families in Cook, DuPage and Lake counties. More than 65 staff members work to recruit, match and support mentors, mentees and families.

The five-story building at 130 S. Jefferson St. was originally constructed in 1883 and features a newly renovated lobby.

