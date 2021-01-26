REBusinessOnline

Big Cypress Capital, LPA Urban Sell Adaptive Reuse Office Property in Charlotte for $17.3M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, North Carolina, Office, Southeast

Charlotte-based advertising firm Wray Ward is the anchor tenant of 2317 Thrift Road in Charlotte's FreeMoreWest neighborhood.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Big Cypress Capital and LPA Urban have completed the $17.3 million sale of 2317 Thrift Road, a two-story adaptive reuse office property spanning 38,000 square feet in Charlotte’s FreeMoreWest neighborhood. Big Cypress Capital and LPA Urban purchased the asset in January 2019 and signed local advertising firm Wray Ward to anchor the space in summer 2019. The co-owners redeveloped the existing 19,000-square-foot structure and doubled the footprint with a new addition ahead of its delivery in October 2020. Naples, Fla.-based Big Cypress sold the asset via its Headwaters Strategic Operator platform. It was the first sale in the firm’s 2018 Vintage Year Headwaters Real Estate Opportunities Fund I. The buyer was a joint venture partnership that is backed by an undisclosed institutional investor.

