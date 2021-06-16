Big Cypress Capital, PSG Sell Self-Storage Facility in Metro D.C. for $18.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Maryland, Self-Storage, Southeast

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD. — Big Cypress Capital and PSG have sold a newly built, climate-controlled self-storage facility in District Heights for $18.2 million. Extra Space Storage, a self-storage REIT based in Salt Lake City, Utah, purchased the 900-unit, three-story facility and plans to operate it.

The self-storage facility is located at 7618 Marlboro Pike, approximately 13 miles from Washington, D.C., and 14 miles from Alexandria, Va. The development site is located on 3.2 acres and includes a demised outparcel pad currently under contract to a third-party developer. Big Cypress Capital and PSG acquired the site in June 2018 and delivered the 110,000-square-foot storage facility earlier this month.