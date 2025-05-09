Big Dalton Acquires 24-Unit Multifamily Community in Baldwin Park, California

BALDWIN PARK, CALIF. — Big Dalton LLC has acquired a 24-unit apartment property located at 3541-3545 Big Dalton Ave. in Baldwin Park from HP Big Dalton for $6.3 million. Eric Chen and Justino Fa’aola of CBRE represented the buyer and seller in the deal. The community offers two-bedroom floor plans, with 50 percent of the units designed as single-story bungalows. Units feature quartz countertops, vinyl and carpeted flooring, wall-mounted AC units, select kitchen appliances, in-unit washer and dryer and private or shared patios.