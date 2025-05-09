Friday, May 9, 2025
3541-3535-Big-Dalton-Ave-Baldwin-Park-CA
Located at 3541-3535 Big Dalton Ave. in Baldwin Park, Calif., the multifamily property offers 24 two-bedroom floor plans. (Photo credit: Patrick Tang, TakeFlyt)
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMultifamilyWestern

Big Dalton Acquires 24-Unit Multifamily Community in Baldwin Park, California

by Amy Works

BALDWIN PARK, CALIF. — Big Dalton LLC has acquired a 24-unit apartment property located at 3541-3545 Big Dalton Ave. in Baldwin Park from HP Big Dalton for $6.3 million. Eric Chen and Justino Fa’aola of CBRE represented the buyer and seller in the deal. The community offers two-bedroom floor plans, with 50 percent of the units designed as single-story bungalows. Units feature quartz countertops, vinyl and carpeted flooring, wall-mounted AC units, select kitchen appliances, in-unit washer and dryer and private or shared patios.

