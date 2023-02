Big Discount Lot Signs 8,000 SF Retail Lease in Warren, Michigan

Pickwick Plaza is located at southeast corner of 12 Mile and Schoenherr roads.

WARREN, MICH. — Liquidation sales retailer Big Discount Lot has signed an 8,000-square-foot retail lease at Pickwick Plaza in Warren, a northern suburb of Detroit. The shopping center is located at the southeast corner of 12 Mile and Schoenherr roads. Michael Murphy of Gerdom Realty & Investment represented the undisclosed landlord.