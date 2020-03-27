Big Lots Signs 36,815 SF Lease to Anchor The Shops at England Run in Northern Virginia

FREDERICKSBURG, VA. — Big Lots has signed a lease to anchor The Shops at England Run, a retail center in Fredericksburg. The Big Lots store will span 36,815 square feet and is expected to open this fall. England Run is located at the intersection of Warrenton Road and Plantation Drive, 50 miles south of Washington, D.C. The landlord, MTH Management, has also signed leases with Goodwill, PNC, H&R Block, Taco Bell, Pancho Villa Mexican Restaurant and Skrimp Shack.