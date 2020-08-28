Big Lots Store Sales Increase 31.3 Percent Year Over Year

Posted on by in Midwest, Ohio, Retail

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Big Lots Inc. (NYSE: BIG) has reported net sales of $1.6 billion in its fiscal second quarter, which ended Aug. 1. This figure is 31.3 percent higher than the second quarter of 2019, which totaled $1.2 billion. Bruce Thorn, president and CEO of the Columbus-based retailer, says the “record-breaking results” were driven by both in-store and online activity. Big Lots also reported net income of $452 million, which includes $341.9 million in earnings due to the sale-leasebacks of several distribution centers. The company’s stock price closed at $55.70 per share on Thursday, Aug. 27, up from $21.41 one year ago. Big Lots, which sells toys, furniture, clothing and small electronics, operates more than 1,400 stores nationwide.