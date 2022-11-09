Big Sky Medical Acquires 38,370 SF Healthcare Property in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Dallas-based investment firm Big Sky Medical Real Estate has acquired Alamo Quarry Center, a 38,370-square-foot healthcare property in San Antonio. Methodist Healthcare anchors the property, which was 93 percent occupied at the time of sale. Travis Ives, Gino Lollio, Todd Mills, Carrie Caesar, Hunter Mills and Travis Crow of Cushman & Wakefield brokered the deal. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.