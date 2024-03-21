Thursday, March 21, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
1741-N-Cherokee-Ave-Hollywood-CA
Big Sunday plans to use the 6,743-square-foot office building at 1741 N. Cherokee Ave. in Hollywood, Calif., as its headquarters.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaOfficeWestern

Big Sunday Acquires Office Building in Hollywood for $5.4M

by Amy Works

LOS ANGELES — Big Sunday, a nonprofit committed to helping others through service projects and giving opportunities, has purchased an office building located at 1741 N. Cherokee Ave. in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles. Los Angeles Beautification Team, a nonprofit dedicated to resource conversations and community improvement, sold the asset for $5.4 million.

Big Sunday plans to use the 6,743-square-foot asset as its headquarters, with move-in scheduled for April. Gruen Associates designed the property, which opened in 2021. The building offers up to 18-foot clear heights with multiple offices and a large training room, as well as 7,000 square feet of landscaped outdoor green space.

Nicole Mihalka and Cal Ross of JLL, along with the Kenny Stevens team at Compass, represented the seller in the deal.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.1M Sale of Apartment...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 12,500 SF Office Lease...

Partnership Receives $756M Financing Package for Speedway Commerce...

CBRE Arranges $43M Refinancing for El Paseo Shopping...

M&J Wilkow, MetLife Purchase Chapel Hills East Retail...

CFG Provides $16.3M Acquisition Financing for Two Skilled...

Kroger Agrees to Sell its Specialty Pharmacy Business...

Founders 3 Real Estate Services Brokers $1.7M Sale...

Hunt Capital Partners Transfers Ownership of Ashford Parkside...