Big Sunday Acquires Office Building in Hollywood for $5.4M

LOS ANGELES — Big Sunday, a nonprofit committed to helping others through service projects and giving opportunities, has purchased an office building located at 1741 N. Cherokee Ave. in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles. Los Angeles Beautification Team, a nonprofit dedicated to resource conversations and community improvement, sold the asset for $5.4 million.

Big Sunday plans to use the 6,743-square-foot asset as its headquarters, with move-in scheduled for April. Gruen Associates designed the property, which opened in 2021. The building offers up to 18-foot clear heights with multiple offices and a large training room, as well as 7,000 square feet of landscaped outdoor green space.

Nicole Mihalka and Cal Ross of JLL, along with the Kenny Stevens team at Compass, represented the seller in the deal.