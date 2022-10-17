Big V, Equity Street Capital Acquire 193,039 SF Retail Center in Brunswick, Georgia

Glynn Isles is shadow-anchored by Target and Lowe’s Home Improvement. Big V Property Group and Equity Street Capital recently acquired the 193,039-square-foot property.

BRUNSWICK, GA. — Big V Property Group, in partnership with Equity Street Capital, has acquired Glynn Isles, a 193,039-square-foot retail center located in the coastal Georgia city of Brunswick. Shadow-anchored by Target and Lowe’s Home Improvement, the center has averaged 98 percent occupancy. Tenants include Dick’s Sporting Goods, PetSmart, Ross Dress for Less, Michaels, Ulta Beauty and Old Navy. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.