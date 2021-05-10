REBusinessOnline

Big V Property Group Acquires 1 MSF RIM Shopping Center in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Big V Property Group, a Charlotte-based retail owner-operator, has acquired The RIM Shopping Center, a 1 million-square-foot retail and restaurant destination in San Antonio. Big V acquired the property, which is part of a larger mixed-use development, in partnership with New York-based Kimco Realty and San Diego-based Equity Street Capital. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Big V will also manage the property.

