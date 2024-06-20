Thursday, June 20, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Johns-Creek-Town-Center_Johns-Creek-Ga
Sprouts Farmers Market anchors Johns Creek Town Center in Johns Creek, Ga., roughly 30 miles outside Atlanta.
AcquisitionsGeorgiaRetailSoutheast

Big V Property Group Acquires 303,297 SF Johns Creek Town Center Retail Asset in Metro Atlanta

by Hayden Spiess

JOHNS CREEK, GA. — Big V Property Group has acquired Johns Creek Town Center, a 303,297-square-foot retail center located at 3630 Peachtree Parkway in Johns Creek, roughly 30 miles northeast of Atlanta.

Sprouts Farmers Market anchors the property, which was built in 2001 and 99.7 percent leased at the time of sale. Other tenants at the center include HomeGoods, Michaels, Market by Macy’s, Kohl’s, PetSmart and Ulta Beauty.

Jim Hamilton, Brad Buchanan and Andrew Kahn of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. 

You may also like

Batteries Plus Signs Six-Unit Franchise Deal in Louisiana

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $64.1M in Acquisition Financing...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 93,550 SF Desert Canyon...

Obie Cos. Acquires 104-Room Residence Inn Boise Downtown...

NAI Horizon Negotiates Sale of 22,591 SF Chandler...

Avison Young Arranges $97M Sale of Industrial Building...

IDI Group Cos., PTM Partners Receive $60M Refinancing...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $18.8M Sale of The...

Jack in the Box Plans 15-Restaurant Expansion into...