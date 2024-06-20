Big V Property Group Acquires 303,297 SF Johns Creek Town Center Retail Asset in Metro Atlanta

JOHNS CREEK, GA. — Big V Property Group has acquired Johns Creek Town Center, a 303,297-square-foot retail center located at 3630 Peachtree Parkway in Johns Creek, roughly 30 miles northeast of Atlanta.

Sprouts Farmers Market anchors the property, which was built in 2001 and 99.7 percent leased at the time of sale. Other tenants at the center include HomeGoods, Michaels, Market by Macy’s, Kohl’s, PetSmart and Ulta Beauty.

Jim Hamilton, Brad Buchanan and Andrew Kahn of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.