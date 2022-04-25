Big V Property Group Acquires 47,837 SF Retail Village in Stratton, Vermont

STRATTON, VT. — Big V Property Group, a retail investment firm with five offices across the country, has acquired The Village at Stratton, a 47,837-square-foot retail village in the Vermont ski resort town of Stratton. The Village at Stratton was fully leased at the time of sale to a roster of 20 tenants. Big V acquired the property as part of a portfolio sale that included The Village at Snowshoe in West Virginia and The Village at Copper Mountain in Colorado. The seller was not disclosed.