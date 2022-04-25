REBusinessOnline

Big V Property Group Acquires 47,837 SF Retail Village in Stratton, Vermont

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Northeast, Retail, Vermont

STRATTON, VT. — Big V Property Group, a retail investment firm with five offices across the country, has acquired The Village at Stratton, a 47,837-square-foot retail village in the Vermont ski resort town of Stratton. The Village at Stratton was fully leased at the time of sale to a roster of 20 tenants. Big V acquired the property as part of a portfolio sale that included The Village at Snowshoe in West Virginia and The Village at Copper Mountain in Colorado. The seller was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
28
Webinar: Creating an Inclusive Housing Experience for Students with Technology
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  