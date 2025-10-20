Monday, October 20, 2025
Rosamond Crossing-Southeast is the first of two open-air hopping centers totaling nearly 950,000 square feet that Big V Property Group is planning in Collin County.
DevelopmentRetailTexas

Big V Property Group Underway on 175,300 SF Retail Project in Anna, Texas

by Taylor Williams

ANNA, TEXAS — Charlotte-based Big V Property Group is underway on construction of a 175,300-square-foot retail project in Anna, located north of Dallas in Collin County, that will be known as Rosamond Crossing Southeast. Kroger will anchor the center, which is 70 percent preleased to tenants including Bank of America, Chase Bank, Jimmy John’s and McDonald’s. Permitting and preliminary sitework are underway, and vertical construction is expected to begin in April 2026, with a tentative opening targeted for April 2027. Financing sources for Rosamond Crossing Southeast include Equity Street Capital and Valley Bank. The Seitz Group, a division of leasing and management company The Retail Connection, is also a partner on the project.

