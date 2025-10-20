Big V Property Group Underway on 175,300 SF Retail Project in Anna, Texas

ANNA, TEXAS — Charlotte-based Big V Property Group is underway on construction of a 175,300-square-foot retail project in Anna, located north of Dallas in Collin County, that will be known as Rosamond Crossing Southeast. Kroger will anchor the center, which is 70 percent preleased to tenants including Bank of America, Chase Bank, Jimmy John’s and McDonald’s. Permitting and preliminary sitework are underway, and vertical construction is expected to begin in April 2026, with a tentative opening targeted for April 2027. Financing sources for Rosamond Crossing Southeast include Equity Street Capital and Valley Bank. The Seitz Group, a division of leasing and management company The Retail Connection, is also a partner on the project.