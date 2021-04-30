Bighorn Construction & Reclamation Signs 36,331 SF Office Lease Extension in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Bighorn Construction & Reclamation has signed a 36,331-square-foot office lease extension at 777 Main in Fort Worth. The 40-story building was originally constructed in 1983. Transwestern’s Whit Kelly and Dallas Margeson represented the landlord, Brookdale Group, in the lease negotiations. The representative of the tenant was not disclosed.