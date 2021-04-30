Bighorn Construction & Reclamation Signs 36,331 SF Office Lease Extension in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Bighorn Construction & Reclamation has signed a 36,331-square-foot office lease extension at 777 Main in Fort Worth. The 40-story building was originally constructed in 1983. Transwestern’s Whit Kelly and Dallas Margeson represented the landlord, Brookdale Group, in the lease negotiations. The representative of the tenant was not disclosed.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.