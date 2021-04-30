REBusinessOnline

Bighorn Construction & Reclamation Signs 36,331 SF Office Lease Extension in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Bighorn Construction & Reclamation has signed a 36,331-square-foot office lease extension at 777 Main in Fort Worth. The 40-story building was originally constructed in 1983. Transwestern’s Whit Kelly and Dallas Margeson represented the landlord, Brookdale Group, in the lease negotiations. The representative of the tenant was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews