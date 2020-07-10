REBusinessOnline

Bijou, Intercontinental Complete 424-Unit Multifamily Project in Hoboken

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

7Seventy-House-Hoboken

7Seventy House in Hoboken totals 424 units and is now over 50 percent occupied.

HOBOKEN, N.J. — A partnership between locally based developer Bijou Properties and Intercontinental Real Estate Corp. has completed 7Seventy House, a 424-unit multifamily project in Hoboken. The property features studio, one- and two-bedroom units that are furnished with quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, bocce court, coworking lounge, game room and a dog park, with many of the amenity spaces offering views of the Manhattan skyline. MHS Architects designed the 14-story building, which also houses 24,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space and is now 70 percent leased.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
14
Webinar: Are Your Student Housing Properties Ready for Move-In?
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  