Bijou, Intercontinental Complete 424-Unit Multifamily Project in Hoboken

7Seventy House in Hoboken totals 424 units and is now over 50 percent occupied.

HOBOKEN, N.J. — A partnership between locally based developer Bijou Properties and Intercontinental Real Estate Corp. has completed 7Seventy House, a 424-unit multifamily project in Hoboken. The property features studio, one- and two-bedroom units that are furnished with quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, bocce court, coworking lounge, game room and a dog park, with many of the amenity spaces offering views of the Manhattan skyline. MHS Architects designed the 14-story building, which also houses 24,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space and is now 70 percent leased.