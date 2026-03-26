Bill Foose Co. Arranges Sale of 13,000 SF Retail Building in Duncanville, Texas

DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm Bill Foose Co. has arranged the sale of a 13,000-square-foot retail building in Duncanville, located south of Dallas, that was formerly occupied by CVS. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 615 S. Cockrell Hill Road was originally constructed in 1997. Bill Foose Co. represented the seller, an entity doing business as Duncanville Associates, in the transaction. The undisclosed buyer plans to open an indoor amusement park within the building.