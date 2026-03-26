Thursday, March 26, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsRetailTexas

Bill Foose Co. Arranges Sale of 13,000 SF Retail Building in Duncanville, Texas

by Taylor Williams

DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm Bill Foose Co. has arranged the sale of a 13,000-square-foot retail building in Duncanville, located south of Dallas, that was formerly occupied by CVS. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 615 S. Cockrell Hill Road was originally constructed in 1997. Bill Foose Co. represented the seller, an entity doing business as Duncanville Associates, in the transaction. The undisclosed buyer plans to open an indoor amusement park within the building.

You may also like

Creation Delivers $250M Park Algodon Industrial, Mixed-Use Development...

Bucksbaum Properties Buys One El Paseo Plaza Mixed-Use...

Dillard’s Opens 160,000 SF Store at The Mall...

Affinius Capital Provides Acquisition Loan for 917,374 SF...

Colliers Negotiates 167,120 SF Industrial Lease in Brookshire,...

Colliers Brokers $13.5M Sale of Central Florida Retail...

Red Oak Provides $10.2M Loan for Acquisition, Renovation...

RPT Alliance Signs 11,847 SF Office Lease Expansion...

Atlas Capital Group Buys 130-Unit Apartment Building in...