Bill Foose Co. Negotiates Sale of 7.4-Acre Multifamily Development Site in Garland, Texas

GARLAND, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm Bill Foose Co. has negotiated the sale of a 7.4-acre multifamily development site on Bobtown Road in Garland, a northeastern suburb of Dallas. Bill Foose of Bill Foose Co. represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Tom Youngblood of Youngblood Realty represented the buyer, Dallas-based Stonehawk Capital, which plans to develop a 232-unit project on the site.

