DALLAS — Two locally based brokerage firms, Bill Foose Co. and Wingert Real Estate, have jointly negotiated the sale of a two-acre retail development site at the corner of I-20 and Dowdy Ferry Road in southeast Dallas. Bill Foose of and Jason Wingert collaborated to represent the seller, an entity doing business as 635 Dowdy Venture, in the transaction. Tulsa-based gas station giant QuikTrip purchased the site.