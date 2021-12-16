REBusinessOnline

Billingsley Co. Begins Construction on 250,000 SF Office Building in Plano

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

International-Business-Park-Plano

The new office building at International Business Park in Plano will total 250,000 square feet.

PLANO, TEXAS — Locally based developer Billingsley Co. has begun construction on a 250,000-square-foot office building that will be located within International Business Park, a 300-acre campus in Plano. The project includes the development of a 584-space parking garage. The five-story building will be located adjacent to a 187,100-square-foot office building and a 9,000-square-foot amenity center that houses a fitness room, conference facilities, tenant lounge and a convenience mart. GFF Architects is designing the project, and Adolfson & Peterson Construction is the general contractor. JLL is the leasing agent. Completion is slated for spring 2023.

