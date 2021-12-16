Billingsley Co. Begins Construction on 250,000 SF Office Building in Plano

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

The new office building at International Business Park in Plano will total 250,000 square feet.

PLANO, TEXAS — Locally based developer Billingsley Co. has begun construction on a 250,000-square-foot office building that will be located within International Business Park, a 300-acre campus in Plano. The project includes the development of a 584-space parking garage. The five-story building will be located adjacent to a 187,100-square-foot office building and a 9,000-square-foot amenity center that houses a fitness room, conference facilities, tenant lounge and a convenience mart. GFF Architects is designing the project, and Adolfson & Peterson Construction is the general contractor. JLL is the leasing agent. Completion is slated for spring 2023.