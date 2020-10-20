REBusinessOnline

Billingsley Completes 187,100 SF Office Project at International Business Park in Plano

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

International-Business-Park-Plano

The first office building in International Business Park in Plano totals 187,100 square feet.

PLANO, TEXAS — Locally based developer Billingsley Co. has completed a 187,100-square-foot project that is the first office building within International Business Park in Plano. The project also included the construction of a 9,000-square-foot amenity center on the campus that houses a fitness center, conference center and grab-and-go food service. Adolfson & Peterson served as the general contractor for the four-story office building, which is situated on 9.2 acres and includes a coffee bar with TVs and complimentary Wi-Fi. GFF Architects designed the building, and JLL is handling leasing.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Oct
27
Webinar: Los Angeles Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Southern California?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  