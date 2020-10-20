Billingsley Completes 187,100 SF Office Project at International Business Park in Plano
PLANO, TEXAS — Locally based developer Billingsley Co. has completed a 187,100-square-foot project that is the first office building within International Business Park in Plano. The project also included the construction of a 9,000-square-foot amenity center on the campus that houses a fitness center, conference center and grab-and-go food service. Adolfson & Peterson served as the general contractor for the four-story office building, which is situated on 9.2 acres and includes a coffee bar with TVs and complimentary Wi-Fi. GFF Architects designed the building, and JLL is handling leasing.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.