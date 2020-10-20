Billingsley Completes 187,100 SF Office Project at International Business Park in Plano

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

The first office building in International Business Park in Plano totals 187,100 square feet.

PLANO, TEXAS — Locally based developer Billingsley Co. has completed a 187,100-square-foot project that is the first office building within International Business Park in Plano. The project also included the construction of a 9,000-square-foot amenity center on the campus that houses a fitness center, conference center and grab-and-go food service. Adolfson & Peterson served as the general contractor for the four-story office building, which is situated on 9.2 acres and includes a coffee bar with TVs and complimentary Wi-Fi. GFF Architects designed the building, and JLL is handling leasing.