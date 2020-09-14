REBusinessOnline

Billingsley Opens 432-Unit Wallis & Baker Multifamily Community Near Fort Worth

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS — Locally based developer Billingsley Co. has opened Wallis & Baker, a 432-unit multifamily community in the northern Fort Worth suburb of Grapevine. The property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, clubroom with a bar, a wine room with a billiards table, sand volleyball court, dog park, private dining room and a library with individual workspaces. Billingsley is also developing 27,400 square feet of office and retail space on an adjacent parcel that will create a walkable neighborhood for residents of Wallis & Baker.

