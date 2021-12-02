Billingsley to Develop 234,395 Build-to-Suit Warehouse for Mattress Manufacturer in Dallas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Sherwood Bedding's new facility at within the Austin Ranch development in North Dallas is expected to be complete in March 2023.

DALLAS — Billingsley Co. will develop a 234,395-square-foot, build-to-suit warehouse in North Dallas for Sherwood Bedding, a mattress manufacturer that is owned by Tempur Sealy. The property will be located within the 1,700-acre Austin Ranch master-planned community. Construction of the new building is scheduled to begin in February and to be complete in March 2023. Damian Rivera of ESRP represented Shermwood Bedding in the negotiations for the 10-year lease. George Billingsley represented the developer on an internal basis.