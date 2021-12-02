REBusinessOnline

Billingsley to Develop 234,395 Build-to-Suit Warehouse for Mattress Manufacturer in Dallas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Sherwood-Bedding-Dallas

Sherwood Bedding's new facility at within the Austin Ranch development in North Dallas is expected to be complete in March 2023.

DALLAS — Billingsley Co. will develop a 234,395-square-foot, build-to-suit warehouse in North Dallas for Sherwood Bedding, a mattress manufacturer that is owned by Tempur Sealy. The property will be located within the 1,700-acre Austin Ranch master-planned community. Construction of the new building is scheduled to begin in February and to be complete in March 2023. Damian Rivera of ESRP represented Shermwood Bedding in the negotiations for the 10-year lease. George Billingsley represented the developer on an internal basis.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  