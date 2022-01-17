REBusinessOnline

Billingsley Underway on 260,000 SF Headquarters, Showroom Project for At Home in Dallas

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

At-Home-Cypress-Waters

At Home's new headquarters within Cypress Waters will consist of 182,000 square feet of office space plus a 78,000-square-foot design center.

DALLAS — Locally based developer Billingsley Co. is underway on construction of a new, 260,000-square-foot headquarters campus in Dallas for home improvement retailer At Home. The property will be located within Billingsley’s Cypress Waters development and will consist of 182,000 square feet of office space and a 78,000-square-foot design center. Amenities will include training rooms, wellness facilities, coworking spaces and a barista bar. Architecture firms GFF and Corgan designed the project. Completion is slated for December. At Home, which is currently headquartered in Plano, employs a corporate staff of about 400 in Dallas and plans to expand to over 1,000 over the next 10 years. The retailer operates about 230 stores across 40 states.

