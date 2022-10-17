Bilzin Sumberg Renews 84,000 SF Office Lease at 1450 Brickell Tower in Miami

MIAMI — Law firm Bilzin Sumberg has renewed its office lease at 1450 Brickell office tower in Miami’s Brickell district. Barbara Black, Matthew Goodman and Jeff Gordon of JLL represented Bilzin Sumberg. The firm occupies 84,000 square feet of space at the 625,000-square-foot tower. Tere Blanca and Danet Linares of Blanca Commercial Real Estate represented the building owner, an entity doing business as 1450 Brickell LLC.