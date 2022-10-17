REBusinessOnline

Bilzin Sumberg Renews 84,000 SF Office Lease at 1450 Brickell Tower in Miami

Posted on by in Florida, Leasing Activity, Office, Southeast

Law firm Bilzin Sumberg occupies 84,000 square feet of office space at 1450 Brickell in Miami.

MIAMI — Law firm Bilzin Sumberg has renewed its office lease at 1450 Brickell office tower in Miami’s Brickell district. Barbara Black, Matthew Goodman and Jeff Gordon of JLL represented Bilzin Sumberg. The firm occupies 84,000 square feet of space at the 625,000-square-foot tower. Tere Blanca and Danet Linares of Blanca Commercial Real Estate represented the building owner, an entity doing business as 1450 Brickell LLC.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  