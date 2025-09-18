Binary Container Logistics Signs 296,240 SF Industrial Lease in Wilmer, Texas

WILMER, TEXAS — Binary Container Logistics has signed a 296,240-square-foot industrial lease in the southern Dallas suburb of Wilmer. The space is located within Sunridge Industrial Park, a 565,259-square-foot, cross-dock development that features 40-foot clear heights, 128 dock doors, four drive-in ramps and parking for 135 trucks and 309 cars. Nathan Lawrence, Krista Raymond and Will Carney of KBC Advisors represented the landlord, Atlanta-based Stonemont Financial Group, in the lease negotiations. The tenant representative was not disclosed.