Binary Container Logistics will occupy about half the space at Sunridge Industrial Park in Wilmer.
Binary Container Logistics Signs 296,240 SF Industrial Lease in Wilmer, Texas

by Taylor Williams

WILMER, TEXAS — Binary Container Logistics has signed a 296,240-square-foot industrial lease in the southern Dallas suburb of Wilmer. The space is located within Sunridge Industrial Park, a 565,259-square-foot, cross-dock development that features 40-foot clear heights, 128 dock doors, four drive-in ramps and parking for 135 trucks and 309 cars. Nathan Lawrence, Krista Raymond and Will Carney of KBC Advisors represented the landlord, Atlanta-based Stonemont Financial Group, in the lease negotiations. The tenant representative was not disclosed.

