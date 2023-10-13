Friday, October 13, 2023
Binswanger Arranges 2.1 MSF Warehouse Lease in Hagerstown, Maryland for Conair

by John Nelson

HAGERSTOWN, MD. — Binswanger has arranged a lease at a 2.1 million-square-foot distribution facility currently underway in Hagerstown in northwest Maryland. Binswanger secured the 10-year lease on behalf of the tenant, Conair, a developer, manufacturer and marketer of health, beauty and kitchen products. Trammell Crow Co. is developing the property within its Mid-Atlantic Crossings industrial park. Originally planned as two separate facilities at 10440 Downsville Pike and 17250 Sterling Road, the warehouse will now be developed and operated as a single, contiguous building.

