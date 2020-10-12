Binswanger Arranges Sale of 171,646 SF Industrial Property Near Philadelphia
MONTGOMERYVILLE, PA. — Binswanger Commercial Real Estate Services has arranged the sale of a 171,646-square-foot industrial property located at 425 Stump Road in Montgomeryville, a northern suburb of Philadelphia. The sales price was $8.5 million. Built on 9.8 acres in 1970, the property features 12 dock-high doors, 16-foot clear heights and 20,000 square feet of office space. Chris Pennington and Tim Pennington of Binswanger represented the seller, specialty gift maker Harriet Carter, in the transaction.
