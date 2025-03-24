Binswanger Arranges Sale of 852,987 SF Vacant Industrial Facility in Midlothian, Texas

MIDLOTHIAN, TEXAS — Brokerage and advisory firm Binswanger has arranged the sale of an 852,987-square-foot vacant industrial facility in the southern Dallas suburb of Midlothian. The rail-served facility sits on a roughly 94-acre site at 3800 Railport Parkway and features 50-foot clear heights throughout and ample trailer parking space. The site can also support future expansion. MPI Group LLC sold the property to CAPSTAR Real Estate Advisors for an undisclosed price. Holmes Davis of Binswanger brokered the deal. The new ownership plans to market the property to manufacturing and distribution users.