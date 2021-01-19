Binswanger Brokers Sale of 1 MSF Industrial Property in Greenville, Texas

Pictured is an aerial view of the industrial property located at 7121 Shelby Ave. in Greenville.

GREENVILLE, TEXAS — Philadelphia-based Binswanger Commercial Real Estate Services has brokered the sale of an approximately 1 million-square-foot industrial property in Greenville, located northeast of Dallas. The site consists of a 626,682-square-foot warehouse and a 418,482-square-foot manufacturing building set on more than 100 acres. Locally based manufacturer Fritz Industries sold the property to private investment firm EPM Partners for an undisclosed price. Holmes Davis of Binswanger brokered the deal. Cary Pollack and Judah Neuman of Meridian Capital Group arranged acquisition financing through Cerco Funding LLC.