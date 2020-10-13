Binswanger Brokers Sale of 151,220 SF Industrial Building Near Philadelphia

CHALFONT, PA. — Binswanger has brokered the sale of a 151,220-square-foot industrial building located at 90 Hamilton St. in Chalfont, about 30 miles north of Philadelphia. The sales price was approximately $6 million. The property sits on 13.7 acres and features 23-foot clear heights and 6,000 square feet of office space. Chris Pennington and Tim Pennington of Binswanger represented the seller, specialty gifts maker Harriet Carter, in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.