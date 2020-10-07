Binswanger Brokers Sale of Two Industrial Properties Near Philadelphia for $18M
PENNSAUKEN, N.J. — Binswanger Commercial Real Estate Services has brokered the sale of two industrial properties in the Philadelphia suburb of Pennsauken, New Jersey, for $18 million. The first property is a 189,498-square-foot facility located at 9130 Griffith Morgan Lane that includes 16,000 square feet of office space and sold for $7.4 million. The second property was built on 13.5 acres in 1997, totals 201,000 square feet and features 28- to 32-foot clear heights. That property sold for roughly $10.6 million. Simmons Pet Food formerly owned both assets. Kenover Marketing and KB Furniture respectively purchased the first and second properties. Chris Pennington of Binswanger brokered the deals.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.