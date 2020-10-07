REBusinessOnline

Binswanger Brokers Sale of Two Industrial Properties Near Philadelphia for $18M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. — Binswanger Commercial Real Estate Services has brokered the sale of two industrial properties in the Philadelphia suburb of Pennsauken, New Jersey, for $18 million. The first property is a 189,498-square-foot facility located at 9130 Griffith Morgan Lane that includes 16,000 square feet of office space and sold for $7.4 million. The second property was built on 13.5 acres in 1997, totals 201,000 square feet and features 28- to 32-foot clear heights. That property sold for roughly $10.6 million. Simmons Pet Food formerly owned both assets. Kenover Marketing and KB Furniture respectively purchased the first and second properties. Chris Pennington of Binswanger brokered the deals.

