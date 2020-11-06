Binswanger Negotiates 103,275 SF Industrial Lease Expansion in Pennsauken, New Jersey

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. — Binswanger Commercial Real Estate Services has negotiated a 103,275-square-foot industrial lease expansion at Pennsauken Logistics Center, located outside of Philadelphia in Southern New Jersey. The tenant, e-commerce firm Utopia Fulfillment, originally took occupancy of a 120,000-square-foot space two months ago for fulfillment of orders for its home goods products. Mike Torsiello and Chris Pennington of Binswanger represented the landlord, Philadelphia-based Velocity Ventures, in the lease negotiations. Pennsauken Logistics Center features proximity to Interstate 95 and 295, as well as 20- to 35-foot clear heights and three acres of dedicated trailer storage space that equates to 200 to 250 parking stalls.