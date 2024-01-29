Bintelli Signs 150,000 SF Industrial Lease in Jeffersonville, Indiana

JEFFERSONVILLE, IND. — Bintelli, a Charleston-based low speed vehicle manufacturing company, has signed a 150,000-square-foot industrial lease at River Ridge Commerce Center in Jeffersonville, a city in southern Indiana along the Ohio River. Ashley Jackrel and Matt Ryder of Avison Young represented Bintelli. The duo provided consulting services, location strategy support, labor analytics, economic development incentives and supply chain and distribution planning. Dustin Coffman of PRG Commercial Property Advisors assisted with local site selection. Bintelli plans to invest more than $4 million into the Jeffersonville area and create approximately 67 new jobs with the expansion. The company manufactures golf carts, shuttles, vehicles, parts and accessories.