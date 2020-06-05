REBusinessOnline

Bio-Med Devices Signs 6,500 SF Industrial Lease in Guilford, Connecticut

Posted on by in Connecticut, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Northeast

1-shoreline-guilford-ct

The industrial property is located at 1 Shoreline Drive.

GUILFORD, CONN. — Medical engineering service Bio-Med Devices has signed a 6,500-square-foot industrial lease in Guilford, an eastern suburb of New Haven. Located at 1 Shoreline Drive, the 72,000-square-foot building features a clear height of 24 feet and was constructed in 2000. The property offers convenient access to State Route 1 and the Connecticut Turnpike, and Bio-Med’s headquarters and primary manufacturing facility is within two blocks of the facility. Bio-Med Devices manufactures personal protective equipment (PPE), including ventilators. Bill Clark, also of The Geenty Group, represented the landlord, Russo Real Estate LLC.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Watch On Demand:
Webinar: The State of the NNN Market as the Industry Emerges from COVID-19
Webinar: Safeguarding Seniors Housing Residents and Caregivers During COVID-19
Webinar: California Retail Reboot — How Will California’s Retail and Restaurant Sector Recover Post-Coronavirus?
Webinar: Seniors Housing Marketing and Sales During the Pandemic and Beyond
Webinar: COVID-19 Impact on Seniors Housing Market Valuation
Conferences
Jun
10
Webinar: Healthcare and Medical Office Buildings — Investment & Development Market Update


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  