Bio-Med Devices Signs 6,500 SF Industrial Lease in Guilford, Connecticut
GUILFORD, CONN. — Medical engineering service Bio-Med Devices has signed a 6,500-square-foot industrial lease in Guilford, an eastern suburb of New Haven. Located at 1 Shoreline Drive, the 72,000-square-foot building features a clear height of 24 feet and was constructed in 2000. The property offers convenient access to State Route 1 and the Connecticut Turnpike, and Bio-Med’s headquarters and primary manufacturing facility is within two blocks of the facility. Bio-Med Devices manufactures personal protective equipment (PPE), including ventilators. Bill Clark, also of The Geenty Group, represented the landlord, Russo Real Estate LLC.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.