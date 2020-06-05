Bio-Med Devices Signs 6,500 SF Industrial Lease in Guilford, Connecticut

The industrial property is located at 1 Shoreline Drive.

GUILFORD, CONN. — Medical engineering service Bio-Med Devices has signed a 6,500-square-foot industrial lease in Guilford, an eastern suburb of New Haven. Located at 1 Shoreline Drive, the 72,000-square-foot building features a clear height of 24 feet and was constructed in 2000. The property offers convenient access to State Route 1 and the Connecticut Turnpike, and Bio-Med’s headquarters and primary manufacturing facility is within two blocks of the facility. Bio-Med Devices manufactures personal protective equipment (PPE), including ventilators. Bill Clark, also of The Geenty Group, represented the landlord, Russo Real Estate LLC.