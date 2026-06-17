Wednesday, June 17, 2026
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Leasing ActivityLife SciencesMassachusettsNortheast

Biocytogen Signs 35,000 SF Life Sciences Lease Expansion in Waltham, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

WALTHAM, MASS. — Biocytogen, which provides animal and cell model generation for preclinical research, has signed a 35,000-square-foot life sciences lease in Waltham, a western suburb of Boston. Biocytogen now occupies about 70,000 square feet at the 143,533-square-foot building at 300 Third Ave. Tim Allen of Colliers represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Tim Latham, Christopher Scott and Chris Devaux represented the landlord, Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co., on an internal basis.

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