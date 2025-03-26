Biogen Unveils Plans for New Global Headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) has unveiled plans for its new global headquarters in Cambridge, located across the Charles River from Boston. The biotechnology company has selected Kendall Common, located at 75 Broadway, as the site of its new hub as part of a multi-year consolidation plan in Massachusetts that encompasses Biogen’s existing facilities in the Kendall Square area of Boston. Specifically, Biogen has signed a 15-year lease to occupy 580,000 square feet of office and life sciences space at Kendall Common, which is being developed by a joint venture between Blackstone subsidiary BioMed Realty and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Investment Management Co. The space will feature upgraded workspaces and modern amenities, along with sustainable design elements such as advanced water conservation measures and energy-efficient systems. In addition, the building will house the Biogen CoLab, a classroom-style community laboratory and collaborative space. Occupancy is slated for 2028.